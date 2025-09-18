Scott McTominay and Billy GIlmour feature in Ag4in

Scotland midfielders Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour will hit the big screen in Italy next week when the official film of Napoli’s Serie A title win is released. Both players feature in Ag4in - the film of Napoli’s fourth Scudetto, which will debut in Italian cinemas on 24 September.

Directed by Giuseppe Marco Albano and produced by Filmauro, the movie is certain to prove hugely popular with supporters in Naples. McTominay and Gilmour both played significant roles across last season’s campaign as coach Antonio Conte guided the club to their second league title in four years.

The film also features the legendary Diego Maradona in the form of a life-size statue, which Conte is seen touching for good luck. Maradona inspired Napoli to Scudetto victories in 1987 and 1990 and was regarded as the best player in the world at the time. He died in 2020 in his native Argentina and retains God-like status in Naples, where his former club renamed their stadium after him.

McTominay became an iconic figure at Napoli due to his contribution to the title win. He claimed 12 goals and six assists from 34 Serie A appearances, earning a prestigious nomination for the Ballon d’Or in the process. Gilmour featured 26 times during the league campaign and registered one assist. Both players are key components of the Scottish national team and will hope to help their country qualify for next summer’s World Cup finals in USA, Canada and Mexico.

Before then, the new movie is eagerly anticipated in southern Italy. It is not yet clear if there will be a translated version for English-speaking viewers. Napoli published a synopsis on their official website to give fans a flavour of what to expect.

It read: “An exclusive journey into the heart of Napoli, champions of Italy: "Ag4in - The film of Napoli's fourth Scudetto" opens the doors to the club, recounts behind-the-scenes stories and unseen moments, and takes fans back to May 23, 2025, the day of the Azzurri's apotheosis.

“The film retraces, from within the club, how Antonio Conte's team, through sacrifice and pride, overcame every obstacle to bring the Italian flag back to the shadow of Vesuvius for the fourth time in its history. And how Naples responded with an unprecedented celebration, capable of moving the entire world.

“After the doubts and difficulties of the previous season, the hiring of a talented new coach revives the fans, strengthening the natural and strong bond with the team. Through interviews with players, staff, and insiders, as well as international talents and Neapolitan champions, through goals, exceptional plays, and exclusive discussions within the hallowed walls of the locker room, the viewer relives the team's moods, the moments of crisis, the sliding doors, all the way to the epic final victory. Unexpected perhaps, but definitely deserved.

“Napoli fans, present and rooted throughout Italy, will be able to relive the Azzurri's triumph in the best cinemas across the country.”

