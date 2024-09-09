He was brought into the Scotland fold during the break | SNS Group

The former Hibs player was on international duty this week.

It was good meeting up with former colleagues - but a Cristiano Ronaldo moment soured Ryan Gauld’s return to Portugal.

The attacking midfielder made his maiden Scotland appearance this week after being called into Steve Clarke’s squad, as two Nations League defeats were inflicted. Scott McTominay put the national team ahead before Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo strikes handed Scotland a 2-1 loss, following on from a 3-2 defeat to Poland.

Gauld burst onto the scene as a youngster at Dundee United and earned a move to Sporting Lisbon, where he had a spell on loan at Hibs alongside other clubs in Portugal. He would then move on permanently to Farense and since 2021, Gauld has been a shining light in the MLS with Vancouver Whitecaps.

Speaking to O Jogo on his return to Lisbon, Gauld said that ultimately Ronaldo’s moment has sparked annoyance in the Scotland ranks, amid meetings with old pals. He said: "The way we lost, we are all frustrated. We came to play and we showed courage.

"A player like him [Cristiano Ronaldo] is always there to make the difference, and he did today. It could have been anyone who scored the goal, but he is always dangerous when he is on the pitch and, unfortunately, he scored the goal."

"It's always good to see friends and players I played with. Seeing Bruno [Fernandes], Rafael Leão, Palhinha, it's always good. They're having a top career, it's good to see them and come back to Portugal and be here in Lisbon.