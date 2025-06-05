Scotland coach Steve Clarke begins preparations for World Cup qualifiers on Friday when Iceland visit Hampden Park in a friendly. Four days later is a trip to Liechtenstein, giving Clarke two games in four days to assess various players ahead of September’s opening qualifier against Denmark in Copenhagen.

Several players who have been on the fringes of the team in recent years are set to get opportunities over the two matches. The likes of Sturm Graz right-back Max Johnston, the Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson, and Middlesbrough forward Tommy Conway can all expect game time against Iceland and/or Liechtenstein.