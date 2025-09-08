Scotland's World Cup suspension risk

Five players at risk against Belarus in Hungary

Five Scotland players are at risk of suspension as they prepare to face Belarus in their second World Cup qualifier this evening. National coach Steve Clarke is set to make changes to his starting line-up following Friday’s determined 0-0 draw in Denmark, and those nearing the disciplinary threshold could shape his decisions to some extent.

Defenders Aaron Hickey and Max Johnston, midfielders Ryan Christie and Lewis Ferguson, plus striker Ché Adams were all cautioned in Copenhagen. As a result, they will miss next month’s key qualifier against Greece at Hampden Park if booked against the Belarusians.

FIFA rules state that two yellow cards triggers an automatic one-game ban for players during both the qualifying phase and the World Cup finals next summer. Belarus have two players sitting on one booking after their first qualifier, which ended in a 5-1 defeat away to Greece on Friday. Midfielders Nikita Korzun and Valeriy Gromyko were cautioned.

Scotland will aim to secure victory against Belarus in Hungary after opening the campaign with a well-earned point against the Danes. That would set up a critical potentially pivotal encounter with the Greeks in Glasgow on 9 October. Clarke will want to avoid any suspensions to influential players for that match to give his side the best chance in front of a packed Hampden.

Tonight’s tie is taking place behind closed doors in the Hungarian outpost of Zalaegerszeg as a result of UEFA and FIFA sanctions against Belarus. The former Soviet state’s relationship with Russia is frowned upon following the invasion of Ukraine, meaning they must play all competitive matches at a neutral venue with no supporters. Scottish fans are therefore also missing out on an opportunity to see the national team play.

Belarus will want a reaction this evening following a poor display against Greece. “We expect a tough night, they're a competent side,” said Clarke. “I was a little bit surprised that they lost by the margin that they lost in Greece. We'll take the win if we can get it, however it comes. If it's by one goal, if it's by two goals, whatever. First of all, we need to make sure that we get the win.”

USA, Canada and Mexico target for Scotland in 2026

Next summer’s finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico is a major target for the Scottish Football Association. Not since 1998 have Scotland reached a World Cup and there is huge desire to put that barren period to an end after qualifying for successive European Championships. The intention is to be a horrible team to play against, as Clarke explained.

“Horrible in a good way," the head coach said. “Horrible in that they make it really difficult for the opposition, they work ever so hard when we don't have the ball. It's nice to do the bits that catch the attention - the good shots, the good play - but the basics, the nuts and bolts of football, are about doing the dirty stuff, the stuff where you have to do your hard yards off the ball. If we can do that across the six games, then I think we can get enough points.”