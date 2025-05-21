Scots hockey women face triangular test

Scotland's women's hockey squad face Wales and the England Development Squad in the Bowdon Triangular tournament this weekend.

The 18-strong squad is minus several injured players and those with play-offs in foreign leagues, but it is a vital one for the coaching staff as it is the final weekend before head coach Chris Duncan and his assistant Jimmy Culnane make their final selection ahead of the Euro Hockey Championship in Munchengladbach, Germany, from August 8 to 17.

Scotland open their campaign in Germany against England on August 10 (10.15am) and then play Spain the following day (13.30) before squaring-up to Belgium on August 13 (12.15). Pool matches follow to determine the finishing positions.

Coaches Chris Duncan and Jimmy Culnane (right) have a talk-in

Two of the this weekend’s squad actually play for the Bowdon club, Eve Pearson and Rebecca Birch, and the Manchester-based outfit are considered one of the leading teams in the North-West of England. They compete in the Premiership.

Three players are from Edinburgh-based Watsonians and another three from The University of Edinburgh, with Edinburgh-born Amy Costello travelling over from Holland where she plays with Hocky Club HGC in Wassenaar.

Duncan said: “We believe this triangular tournament will be good preparation for the EuroHockey event in Germany and it certainly suits in terms of cost. Travelling to Santiago in Chile earlier this year for the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup was expensive.

“This venue is also in the middle of the UK and convenient for Wales and England as well as ourselves and he games will test us.”

Training in the sun at Peffermill

He added: “It is also great to take international hockey to a club venue, particularly one which is highly respected. Bowdon is in South Manchester and was established in 1886 and is one of the premier clubs in the North-West.

“It is a family club with multiple generations playing hockey and this is a tremendous opportunity to allow club players to see international hockey on their doorstep. Hopefully, it will encourage the club players to think of the future and possibly become international players, the next generation.

“We are taking 18 players to the tournament. We have some who are long-term injured and they miss out along with foreign-based players who have end-of-season, play-offs, but this is an important event for us as we can see players again in a tournament situation and possibly try things ahead of Germany.

“It is also the last time we will play any games before we make our selection for Germany, but those who don’t travel with us to Manchester are not written out of the selection process. We have 30 in the squad and we have to whittle that down to 18 in the next few weeks.”

More training action

SQUAD FOR BOWDEN: Amber Murray (Sutton Coldfield), Amy Costello (HGC, Holland), Ava Findlay, Caterina Nelli, Connie Roxburgh, Ruth Blaikie (University of Edinburgh), Ava Wadsworth (Durham University), Ellie Mackenzie (Surbiton), Eve Pearson, Rebecca Birch (Bowdon), Fiona Burnet, Katherine Holdgate, Sarah Jamieson (Watsonians), Frances Lonergan (Western Wildcats), Jessica Buchanan, Katie Bitch (Wimbledon), Jennifer Eadie, Millie Steiger (Clydesdale Western)