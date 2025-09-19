Scots take gold in Autumn interntional

Scotland triumphed by only two fish in the Autumn International with England second on 42 fish, Ireland third with 38 fish and Wales fourth with 31 fish.

Tyler Hay of Lintrathen Fly Fishing Club near Kirriemuir had the best basket of ten fish at the Lake of Menteith, weighing 22lb 4.8oz, to continue his great run of form this season.

Meanwhile, Dione Roberts is Scotland’s ladies fly fishing champion for the second time having topped the podium in a quality field in tricky conditions at the Lake of Menteith, the traditional home of the final.

The Edinburgh-based angler tempted six fish to claim her first championship since 2021 and declared: “It’s getting tougher.”

Dione Roberts (left) receiving the trophy from Helen Philp

Fresh talent has recently joined the ranks and they have undoubtedly increased competition for silverware, but Dione knows new blood is fantastic for the progression of ladies fishing.

Kathleen Shepherd claimed second spot and she also had the biggest fish with Helen Philp third. Best newcomer was Kyla Graham.

Dione, a Scotland international and one of the most experienced anglers in the field, had to work hard to hook into her fish, moving around the water, Scotland’s only natural lake and internationally renowned for the quality of trout fishing.

She said: “Conditions were difficult. On the day, fish were all over the water but they were reluctant to feed and you had to get to them when they were on, hence we had to move around the lake.

“I tried several locations and one, in particular, paid off.”

She added: “It is great to see more women coming into the sport, and that increases competition, which is fantastic for the Scotland team. You, therefore, have to go out and practice.”

Dione was a member of the Scotland ladies squad which won gold in Ireland earlier this year and the former chef, who bakes the most scrumptious cakes for fund-raising events organised by the women’s team, looks forward to the team getting stronger.

Her next competition is in October when she is part of a Scotland Select team but, recreationally, she has a trip to Belise to go big game fishing in February, another aspect of the sport she loves.

A reminder that the second leg of the Scottish Youth National Fly Fishing Championship is on Sunday, October 12 at the Lake of Menteith with fishing from 9am to 16.30pm.

This event is fished to international rules.

The National Final is on Saturday, also at the Lake of Menteith, with Ronnie Gilbert from Ayrshire defending the title.

Meanwhile, disappointing news from West Lothian Angling Association. Bosses have posted on social media that the regular fly tying evenings have been cancelled because of a fall-off in numbers.

A spokesman said: “The numbers of people attending have dwindled and it is no longer worth booking the venue.”

Locally, Gary Hall from Berwick was top rod at Newlands Tweedale near Gifford last week with 20 in his session on FAB and bloodworm with Chris Kerr from Tranent next best on hopper and bloodworm.

Linlithgow Loch bosses report a quiet week with only 14 boats out and 20 fish returned. Gavin Dunn was among the best with six, the same number as Jimmy Russell.

Nearby, at Bowden Springs, Kris Radzinsh was among the most successful with four on FAB and buzzer. Brian Scott also had four, best 6.5lb,

And John Aird had 18 at Drumtassie on diawl bach.

Sea fishing now and Graham Meadows from St Boswells won leg one of the winter league organised by the Bass Rock Shore Angling League with three fish for 103cm off Dunbar Harbour sea wall. He also had the heaviest fish at 2lb 2oz.

Craig Ogilvie (North Berwick), joint winner of the summer league, was second with two fish for 73cm with David Turnball third with one fish of 35cm. Club secretary, James Ogilvie, Craig’s father, was fourth with one fish for 29cm.

Craig Ogilvie had the longest fish of 37cm caught in difficult conditions with a flat calm.

Cod are starting to show and two were caught during the event and round two is on Wednesday, September 24 at a venue to be decided.

D Erskine won the fifth and final leg of the summer league organised by Fife-based St Serf’s with 27 points and he also had the longest fish at 27cm.

G Harris and S Harris were second equal a point behind.

George Harris, club secretary, said a few good fish were caught in the event at Elliot Beach near Arbroath, mainly flounder and one turbot, but most were undersized.

Elsewhere, the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club host their final match of the season at Orchill near Auchterarder.

It is match ten of the series and the Mystery Pairs and Knockout Cup will be decided along with the ladies champion and league winner.

Currently, John Perella and Darrin Ferguson are tied on 29 points and both have the same weight of 187lb 15z so it is a two horse race with all to play for on the day.

Ferguson and Stewart Ritchie contest the final of the Knockout Cup after Feguson saw off Bruce Lawrie in his semi-final tie.

Gordon McKay won leg nine with 27lb, catching some nice silver fish on the whip and he even lost a carp shallow on the whip. He supplemented his silvers with some carp on pellets.

Geoff Lowe, the former club president, was second with 22lb 4oz while Ferguson, the current president, was third with 21lb 6oz.

Incidentally, East Lothian-based Simon Clynshaw is still leading in the biggest fish of the season contest with a carp of 11lb 11oz.