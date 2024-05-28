An innovative funding idea has paid off for the fifth-tier side

Scottish Lowland League club Caledonian Braves have raised more than $1m from investors across the world following an innovative fundraising drive. The fifth-tier side, who operate in the same division as the Hearts B team, now have new shareholders from the NBA, NFL, National Women’s Soccer League - and even NASA.

Based at Alliance Park in North Lanarkshire, Caledonian Braves are merely five years old and aimed to raise $750,000 [£586,000] by July this year to help with club development. They have surpassed that total by reaching the $1m mark [£782,000] thanks to some high-profile investors on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Braves now have the unique distinction of having owners in 50 states across the United States of America. Those include Joshua Kimmel from Wyoming, who has signed up to be part of the community club project and completed the Braves’ transatlantic takeover.

The plan was initially formulated by Caledonian Braves’ founding owner, Chris Ewing, who established the club five years ago. He and his associates have used apps and fan interaction to help run the club in the Lowland League. They worked together to name their ground, approve new kits and agree on board strategies going forward.

Ewing is keen to bring people together through a shared love of football. Using WeFunder.com, he helped garner support for the Braves to buck recent trends in the game like state-owned clubs, billionaire chairmen and multi-club ownership. He is confident that the investments made in the Braves show a sound model to follow.

“The idea of the Braves was simple: we are a small fish in Scottish football but in the digital age there are no boundaries to get involved and play a part in the running of a club,” he said. “We wanted to create a club for everyone, wherever they are, to play a meaningful role in – for as little as $100 you could be an owner of a football club. That has appealed to fans of all ages and in all corners of the world.

“We wanted to buck the trend of needing to have billions of pounds or a private equity firm to have a say in the running of a club. We wanted to put the fan at the heart of everything we do. The response has been terrific but I always had confidence in our vision. It shows if you build the right format, people will come and not just be a part of it but play an active part in it.”

The virtual boardroom at Alliance Park now contains many high-profile individuals involved in running Caledonian Braves. Shareholders include Isaiah Covington [strength and conditioning coach at Boston Celtics], ⁠Mujtaba Elgoodah [NBA players services], Kristen Hamilton, Elizabeth Ball and Hailie Mace [Kansas City Women FC], ⁠Tide Osifeso [Basketball operations at Utah Jazz], ⁠Ryan Rollins [point guard at Washington Wizards], Kevin Abrams [senior vice-president of football operations at NY Giants], and Dean Whitehouse [NASA].

“It’s remarkable and the word of mouth has travelled so quickly but the investment is a by-product of creating a fantastic community – both in person and digitally – around the world,” said Ewing. “Our TikTok awareness campaign has been transformational in reaching a global audience who are now fans and owners of our club.

“I have had countless messages from people watching our games on YouTube at all hours of the day in time-zones across the world. We strive to be more than a football team – we want to be an entertainment brand where owners can shape and evolve the experience over time. Key to that, of course, is building success on the field.”

The Braves hope to use the investment to help them push towards the Scottish Professional Football League. They finished 12 in this season’s Lowland League, which sits in the first tier below the professional system.

“Our manager, Ricky Waddell, has already made his pitch for a bigger player budget for next season and it’s natural that we would want to invest some of the money raised into improving the squad,” said Ewing. “Ultimately, we want to continue our journey into the SPFL but we want to do it responsibly, and by staying true to our vision and values as a community club with fans at the heart of our decision-making.