Scottish Grand National: The top 20 racecourses in UK ranked ahead of £200k showdown

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 12th Apr 2025, 08:20 BST

A £200k glamour race takes place in the form of the Scottish Grand National on Saturday - but where are the UK’s best racecourses really at?

The Scottish Grand National takes place on Saturday in front of a sell out crowd.

Scotland’s biggest jumps race takes place at Ayr this weekend with £200k the value of the competition. It always proves to be an exciting event but how does that racecourse stack up with others, including Musselburgh?

OLBG has ranked the best in the UK based on ticket prices, transport accessibility, review scores, social media followings, article sentiment, search data, and the number of race days throughout the year. It is also weighted on Google Review Score, Buzzsumo reactions, and train station accessibility.

Musselburgh has been praised according to the research by prior attendees for the “first class” service, hospitality packages, and “terrific atmosphere.” So how does the list look? Let’s take a peek.

Score - 5.33/10

1. 20th - Lingfield Park

Score - 5.33/10 Photo: Lingfield

Score - 5.51/10

2. 18th - Ayr

Score - 5.51/10 | Getty Images

Score - 5.51/10

3. 18th - Chepstow

Score - 5.51/10 Photo: Pool

Score - 5.61/10

4. 17th - Aintree

Score - 5.61/10 | Peter Byrne/PA Wire Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

News you can trust since 1873
