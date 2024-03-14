Scottish Premiership form table as Hearts soar towards third and Hibs pick up top six momentum

Here's a look at how the Scottish Premiership form table looks over the past six games.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 14th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT

The last six games of the Scottish Premiership season have been tumultuous.

The title race between Celtic and Rangers is hotting up and a top six charge is on - but that's only the tip of this particular iceberg. Let's take a look at who's in form and who's in the doldrums.

It has been a rough run of games for Aberdeen, who have seen now-former head coach Neil Warnock leave the club over their last half-dozen of league fixtures. Hearts have a firm grip on third while Hibs have started to gather some momentum in their top half quest.

Conversely, St. Mirren find themselves in excellent form - only one team has accumulated more points over the last six games than they have. Can you guess who it is?

Points from last six: 2

1. 12. Aberdeen

Points from last six: 2 Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Points from last six: 4

2. 11. Livingston

Points from last six: 4

Photo Sales
Points from last six: 4

3. 10. St Johnstone

Points from last six: 4

Photo Sales
Points from last six: 5

4. 9. Ross County

Points from last six: 5

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipAberdeenCelticRangersHearts FC