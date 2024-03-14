The last six games of the Scottish Premiership season have been tumultuous.

The title race between Celtic and Rangers is hotting up and a top six charge is on - but that's only the tip of this particular iceberg. Let's take a look at who's in form and who's in the doldrums.

It has been a rough run of games for Aberdeen, who have seen now-former head coach Neil Warnock leave the club over their last half-dozen of league fixtures. Hearts have a firm grip on third while Hibs have started to gather some momentum in their top half quest.

Conversely, St. Mirren find themselves in excellent form - only one team has accumulated more points over the last six games than they have. Can you guess who it is?