Scottish Snooker Open: How to watch, schedule and prize money on offer as iconic tournament hits Edinburgh
The Scottish Open is in Edinburgh this week as some of the biggest names in snooker look to get their hands on the Stephen Hendry trophy.
Gary Wilson is aiming for a third straight silverware triumph after coming out on top at the 2022 and 2023 editions of the event, which is being held at the Meadowbank Centre.
It’s an early start as action begins on December 9th at 10am with a bumper slate of games in round one, with that same time the daily start. The tournament will progress as the week moves on, concluding on the 15th.
Fans will also get to see Scottish stars like John Higgins in action as the trophy race begins. Here’s all the information you need to know.
What TV channel is the Scottish Open on and is there a live-stream option?
The Scottish Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. It is available to live stream via the discovery+ app or website.
Prize Money
Winner: £100,000
Runner-up: £45,000
Semi-finals: £21,000
Quarter-finals: £13,200
Last 16: £9,000
Last 32: £5,400
Last 64: £3,600
Last 96: £1,000
High Break: £5,000
Total £550,400
Round One schedule
Monday December 9th
Gary Wilson vs Long Zehuang
Zhang Anda vs Stan Moody
Ali Carter vs Graeme Dott
David Gilbert vs Robbie Williams
John Higgins vs Ian Burns
Joe O'Connor vs Lyu Haotian
Mark Allen vs He Guoqiang
Ryan Day vs Anthony McGill
Barry Hawkins vs Alexander Ursenbacher
Chris Wakelin vs Scott Donaldson
Stuart Bingham vs Jimmy Robertson
Wu Yize vs Farakh Ajaib
Xiao Guodong vs Xu Si
Jak Jones vs Jamie Jones
Tuesday December 10th
Neil Robertson vs Fan Zhengyi
Tom Ford vs Antoni Kowalski
Zhou Yuelong vs Yuan Sijun
Ding Junhui vs Mark Davis
Robert Milkins vs Jackson Page
Jack Lisowski vs Jordan Brown
Si Jiahui vs Ma Hailong
Pang Junxu vs Dean Young
Mark Williams vs David Lilley
Mark Selby vs Stuart Carrington
Noppon Saengkham vs Ricky Walden
Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Xing Zihao
Luca Brecel vs Julien Leclercq
Stephen Maguire vs Matthew Selt
Kyren Wilson vs David Grace
Hossein Vafaei vs Lei Peifan
Shaun Murphy vs Daniel Wells
Yes. Some dates and times are still available via this link if you want to see the action live.