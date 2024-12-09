The Scottish Snooker Open gets underway in the capital on Monday - with players playing for a share of a tasty six-figure jackpot.

The Scottish Open is in Edinburgh this week as some of the biggest names in snooker look to get their hands on the Stephen Hendry trophy.

Gary Wilson is aiming for a third straight silverware triumph after coming out on top at the 2022 and 2023 editions of the event, which is being held at the Meadowbank Centre.

It’s an early start as action begins on December 9th at 10am with a bumper slate of games in round one, with that same time the daily start. The tournament will progress as the week moves on, concluding on the 15th.

Fans will also get to see Scottish stars like John Higgins in action as the trophy race begins. Here’s all the information you need to know.

What TV channel is the Scottish Open on and is there a live-stream option?

The Scottish Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. It is available to live stream via the discovery+ app or website.

Prize Money

Winner: £100,000

Runner-up: £45,000

Semi-finals: £21,000

Quarter-finals: £13,200

Last 16: £9,000

Last 32: £5,400

Last 64: £3,600

Last 96: £1,000

High Break: £5,000

Total £550,400

Round One schedule

Monday December 9th

Gary Wilson vs Long Zehuang

Zhang Anda vs Stan Moody

Ali Carter vs Graeme Dott

David Gilbert vs Robbie Williams

John Higgins vs Ian Burns

Joe O'Connor vs Lyu Haotian

Mark Allen vs He Guoqiang

Ryan Day vs Anthony McGill

Barry Hawkins vs Alexander Ursenbacher

Chris Wakelin vs Scott Donaldson

Stuart Bingham vs Jimmy Robertson

Wu Yize vs Farakh Ajaib

Xiao Guodong vs Xu Si

Jak Jones vs Jamie Jones

Tuesday December 10th

Neil Robertson vs Fan Zhengyi

Tom Ford vs Antoni Kowalski

Zhou Yuelong vs Yuan Sijun

Ding Junhui vs Mark Davis

Robert Milkins vs Jackson Page

Jack Lisowski vs Jordan Brown

Si Jiahui vs Ma Hailong

Pang Junxu vs Dean Young

Mark Williams vs David Lilley

Mark Selby vs Stuart Carrington

Noppon Saengkham vs Ricky Walden

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Xing Zihao

Luca Brecel vs Julien Leclercq

Stephen Maguire vs Matthew Selt

Kyren Wilson vs David Grace

Hossein Vafaei vs Lei Peifan

Shaun Murphy vs Daniel Wells

Yes. Some dates and times are still available via this link if you want to see the action live.