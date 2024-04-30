Simpson smiles better after opening day win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The teams competed in a Texas Scramble over nine holes and 27.8 was the winning score on the night and the match was played in calm conditions.

The club have also held their first competition of the season and it was Andy Allan who emerged victorious with a net 64 playing off a handicap of seven.

Second was Ricky Simpson who edged club secretary Willie Ruffle into third place. Simpson had a better inward half as both men recorded net 65 on the testing parkland course.

All smiles after the captain against vice-captain match at Dalmeny Estate Golf Club