Simpson smiles better after opening day win
The teams competed in a Texas Scramble over nine holes and 27.8 was the winning score on the night and the match was played in calm conditions.
The club have also held their first competition of the season and it was Andy Allan who emerged victorious with a net 64 playing off a handicap of seven.
Second was Ricky Simpson who edged club secretary Willie Ruffle into third place. Simpson had a better inward half as both men recorded net 65 on the testing parkland course.
The match was played in a gentle breeze coming in off the sea and Allan collected the Simon F Carruthers Memorial Salver. Carruthers was the 6th Earl’s factor and a former Dalmeny Estate Golf Club convenor.