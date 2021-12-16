Sir Andy Murray to face Rafa Nadal after looking sharp in win over fellow Brit

Britain's Andy Murray returns the ball to Britain's Dan Evans during their quarter-final match in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi

The pair are taking part in the grandly-named Mubadala World Tennis Championship, and Murray looked sharp and moved well in a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Evans was a late replacement, which perhaps explains why he was some way below his best, with the 31-year-old midway through his preparations for the start of the new season next month. But it was certainly an encouraging display from Murray, who split from long-time coach Jamie Delgado last week and is having a trial period with German Jan De Witt.

Murray said in his on-court interview: "We practise a lot together so we know each other's games well. We always play a lot of long points, long rallies. Dan's got skills that very few players on the tour have. It's a good start."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He and Evans have never met in a competitive match but Murray won a tight contest at the Battle of the Brits event last December.

"He played well," said Evans. "It wasn't much fun for me. I did some things well. Not enough. But it was really good to get the chance to be out here in front of a great crowd."

Murray will be the first opponent for Rafael Nadal when he makes his comeback from a lengthy lay-off with a foot injury today.