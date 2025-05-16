Six teams to look out for in 125th Dispatch Trophy

College kids among players teeing up at the Braids in team tournament’s milestone edition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 125th Edinburgh Evening News Dispatch Trophy gets underway at the Braids on Saturday, with 32 teams setting out in the annual battle for one of the best trophies in golf.

Here are six teams to keep an eye on in the event’s milestone edition, having been first played in 1890 and held every year thereafter apart from the First and Second World Wars and then for two years during the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 125th edition of the Edinburgh Evening News Dispatch Trophy stars at Braid Hills Golf Course on Saturday | National World

Duddingston

The winners for the last two years are heading back to the Braids with a similar squad, led by seven-time gold medallist Allyn Dick. He’ll be joining forces with Jamie Duguid, winner of last month’s Craigmillar Park Open, with Craig Pirie, Gary Thomson, David Miller and Conor Scott also in the squad. “The 125th edition will mean this year is just that little bit extra special, combined with the chance of us equalling the record of wins in a row set by Carrickvale adds a little bit more pressure,” said Dick. “But we're there to have fun and enjoy ourselves.”

Heriot’s

A team comprising Scott Dickson, Sam Hall, Stuart Langlands and Steven Sinclair made it to the last eight 12 months ago before they all then missed out on the remainder of the rescheduled event after being hit by bad weather due to being involved in the Grafton Morrish, one of the FP events, in Norfolk. They’ll start out on this occasion with Lothians champion Hall and Dickson being joined by Elliot Innes and Fraser Smith, with Sinclair and Langlands then set to come in if they progress to next week. “We are hoping to have a good run again,” said Dickson, with a second-round meeting against Heriot’s Quad (John Archibald, Ewan Gordon, Scott Johnston and Roddy Stevenson) on the cards if both teams win on Saturday, which would mean a repeat of the 2023 semi-final.

Silverknowes

The six-time winners and last year’s beaten finalists are back with the same team from 12 months ago, meaning Keith Reilly, Graham Robertson, Chris Milligan and Connor McWatt will be hoping to go one better and land the club’s first trophy triumph since 2014. Tam Caldwell, meanwhile, is teaming up on this occasion with Steven Garioch, Anthony Howden and Keith Tulloch for Silverknowes B.

Stephen Gallacher Foundation

It’s a welcome return to the event for the four-time DP World Tour winner’s foundation. “We are thrilled to be involved in the Dispatch and especially the 125th edition,” said Stuart Johnston, who runs the foundation along with Scott Knowles. “Both Scott and myself have been part of winning teams and know how special an event it is.” If flights home from the US at the end of their college campaigns all work out, Jake Johnston, Andrew Hendry, Calum Kenneally and Dylan Cairns will be flying the SGF flag on Saturday. “All four have come through our SGF events and squads from an early age and are looking forward to representing the SGF,” added Johnston. “The Braids is just made for matchplay and the boys know they will have to be at their very best to do well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murrayfield

Archie Wyatt will also be teeing up straight after getting home for the summer at the end of the US college season. He’s teaming up with Carl Johnstone, who played in the event for the first time last year, as well as Stuart Thurlow and Cammy Whyte, both of whom know the format well and what it takes to win matches. “As has been the case every year since we started playing in the Dispatch, we are really looking forward to it,” said team manager Stevie Anderson. “It’s a tough tournament, but I am hoping we can do well. The guys are all playing well just now in the Summer League, so we have no excuses heading up to the Braids.”

Hailes

Ten years after picking up the trophy for just a second time, the Kingsknowe club are being represented by two teams and will be men on a mission. Steve McCulloch, a member of the triumphant team a decade ago, is joining forces on this occasion with his son Nathan as well as Paul Page and Danny Crolla, the current and a past Hailes champion respectively, in the top team. Fellow 2015 winner Marc Cairnie, meanwhile, is teaming up with Scott Finlayson, Robbie Sanderson and Fraser Sutherland in the B team. “With two of the winning squad playing again this year, we are hoping we can channel the spirit of 2015 and bag the famous trophy once again!” declared club secretary and past participant Hamish Hamilton.