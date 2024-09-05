Spartans mark youths' long service with medals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Long-serving Spartans youth players have been presented with medals to mark 10 years of service to the club.

The group belong to the current Under-17s set-up, having first joined not long after starting primary school.

Les Atkinson is chairman of the youth section and said: “We want to make people feel welcome and create a safe place for them to play their football and enjoy themselves here. It’s the ethos of the club which we work on and testimony to that is the length of time people stay at the club.

“There is a real family feel to the club, a community spirit to it, and that helps keep players with us as they want to be part of something special. We are always pleased to develop players so they can move to bigger clubs but often they come back to us if things don’t work out for whatever reason.”

Spartans take on Aberdeen at Pittodrie in the quarter-final of the League Cup later this month and Les, who is also manager of the Under-20 Development Squad, added: “We have a visible pathway now which the youngsters can see. At least half a dozen of the first team players have come through the youth section to the U20 development squad and into the top team.

“Now we are in the SPFL, the players have a real target to aim for. The success of the first team filters down to the development team and then through the youth section and creates a real feel-good factor.

“But we have always been about more than just football and winning trophies. A key part of our success is doing a lot outwith the football, helping the local community.”

The youngsters were presented with the medals at half-time of a recent league match at Ainslie Park.

Photo shows back row (l-r): Les Atkinson (Spartans FC Youth Chairman), Stuart Gray (coach development officer), Daniel Weir, Cameron Findlay, Joe Barry, Josh Smith, Ola Benson, Michael Kiddie, Ford Mills, Tony Lewis (U17s coach), Paul Woods (U17s coach).

Front row (l-r): Hugo Boyle, Charlie Cusiter, Preston Kennedy, Joe Woods, Ben Lewis, Finlay McNally, Chris Mill.