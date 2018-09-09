Monarchs’ play-off hopes hit by injury to in-form Joel Andersson

Edinburgh Monarchs’ reserve star Joel Andersson will be out of action for a fortnight following his heavy fall during the Championship victory over Lakeside Hammers at Armadale on Friday.

The Swede will miss Tuesday night’s vital away trip to Glasgow Tigers and also Monarchs’ home match against Berwick Bandits on Friday as the club strive to clinch their place in the end-of-season play-offs.

Andersson slid off in his first race against the Hammers and was unfortunately then hit by opponent Alfie Bowtell and his foot got trapped in Bowtell’s footrest. Andersson withdrew from the rest of the meeting but x-rays on Saturday revealed he had broken two bones in his right foot.

It’s a huge blow for Monarchs especially the way Andersson has been scoring at home. Two weeks ago he picked up his first maximum for the club.

Monarchs will use guest riders to cover his absence.

Director Mike Hunter said today: “He’s the rider you least want to lose with injury. And whoever we get to replace him on Friday they won’t match Andersson the way he has been scoring of late.

“Away from home is not so bad because Andersson’s scoring was a bit up and down, but it’s still a big loss to have him missing.”

Monarchs’ other Swede Victor Palovaara also took a tumble in the same match and injured his hand, but he is hopeful of facing the Tigers.