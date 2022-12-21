Steve Cardownie is looking forward to celebrating many more Hearts goals, like this one by Lawrence Shankland (Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

As a season ticket holder at Tynecastle Park, I am looking forward to the resumption of league competition, still nursing the ambition that we can now pile on the pressure and finish third, or even higher – and that’s without a drink!

Long gone are the days when you knew where you would be at 3pm on a Saturday, with kick-off times being shuffled about to accommodate those clubs involved in European competitions or television schedules. Now fans can find themselves queuing up for a pie and a Bovril on a Saturday or Sunday lunchtime or a weeknight, including a Friday! Pittodrie on a Friday night, what a prospect!

My group of “auld worthies” largely comprises of fellow Jambos with a couple of Hibby’s thrown in, so the banter is quite relentless and usually highly entertaining. More so when I visit another establishment where I am outnumbered in my immediate company by a ratio of around four to one. Maybe it’s an age thing, but as we recognise that football is just a game and that there are far more serious matters in this world to contend with, discussions are conducted in a friendly, albeit sometimes contentious, manner where differences of opinion are not only tolerated but are welcomed.

I say this because we did unfortunately witness a number of unsavoury incidents during the World Cup both on, and more seriously, off the pitch. Having been brought up in a family where my father and my uncles all supported Hibs, I have been fortunate to experience first-hand that supporting the “other” team is not a heinous crime and that, as football supporters, there is more to unite us than divide us.

So, with that in mind, I will continue to support “my” team and engage supporters of other teams in lively conversations about the merits and demerits of our respective allegiances and Scottish football in general.