Chris Cadden consistency should put him ahead of Anthony Ralston in Scotland pecking order

Player of the year at Hibs last season, he has been one of the most dependable performers in the Scottish top flight since he arrived in Leith in January 2021.

The right wing-back has picked up this season where he left off last and his attacking attributes were on display against Aberdeen on Saturday. A penetrating run and a precise through-ball created Hibs’ second goal and his deep cross led to the third.

It wasn’t a typical Cadden cross. His best ones are low, whipped across invitingly at pace between the goalkeeper and and defender. Cadden can be relied on to deliver a few of these in every game. He is also defensively sound and has incredible stamina to get up and down his favoured right flank.

Chris Cadden is one of the first names on the Hibs team sheet. Picture: Craig Williamson / SNS

Hibs signed Australia under-23 international Lewis Miller to provide competition at right-back, but the summer signing hasn’t had a look-in.

Nathan Patterson was, of course, be Steve Clarke’s first-choice right-back, backed up Aaron Hickey, but Cadden should be ahead of Anthony Ralston as the third choice.

The Celtic defender may have set the heather alight with his form last year, but he has made just two starts in three appearances this season. One in July, one in August, and one in September.

Cadden, on the other hand, has started 10 out 11 games for Hibs, and the only time he was rotated out – the cup defeat away to Falkirk – he was brought on at half time.