Comment: Ryan Porteous has huge potential, but still needs to learn

Ryan Porteous clips Ryan Kent at Easter Road, resulting in a penalty

His outstanding performance for 84 minutes against Rangers at Easter Road on Wednesday was evidence of that.

All the traits typically associated with the centre-back were on display: aggression, bravery, determination. Porteous was immense.

Immense that was until he dangled a leg to present Ryan Kent with an opportunity to hit the deck and referee John Beaton with a decision to make.

It might have been a ‘soft’ penalty, but Porteous showed in that split second that Steven Gerrard might have had a point after all.

“The kid isn’t learning,” said the then Rangers manager after that tackle on Joe Aribo at Ibrox in September which resulted in a red card. He was referring to a previous tackle against Rangers.

The abuse Porteous received on social media after that was totally unacceptable, and his displeasure about the comments was demonstrated by his tongue-in-cheek ‘do I look happy’ jibe in the post-match TV interview after the cup semi-final.

Poking fun at Gerrard for the “silly question” about his future at Ibrox – just a few days before he quit to join Aston Villa – was harmless and Hibs fans lapped it up. But it did backfire somewhat, Rangers fans enjoying the last laugh.