Mickey Weir: Hibs have to learn lessons from Hearts after Edinburgh derby defeat

Hibs actually played the best I've seen them play for quite a while. I don't think there's much more they could have done in terms of creating, but they missed some good chances which they needed to take to get themselves in front or level. Put the ball in the net and it could be a completely different game, though I was never 100 per cent convinced the goals were coming.

Hearts didn't do much in the game but they took their chances when they came. They seem to have that killer instinct in their side. They may not play well but they've got players who can score goals at crucial times. Hibs always look vulnerable at the back, even when they're in front. Hearts can sit in and do the stuff that you need to do, which is sometimes required in derbies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was impressed with Aiden McGeady. He's got the experience of playing in these sorts of big games and showed some composure on the ball. He's shown up well and it's demonstrated that we really could have done with him a lot more this season as he's missed a lot of time through injury.

James Jeggo, right, made his debut for Hibs in Sunday's Edinburgh derby defeat to Hearts at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

You just hope Hibs can kick on from there and the board give the support to the manager because I can't see them sacking Lee Johnson. You can't keep just sacking managers. Sometimes you just have to back them and hope they can turn it around.

He is starting to get the players back in terms of guys like McGeady and Kevin Nisbet that he's been crying out for all season. Hopefully Kyle Magennis can get a run of games as well. We haven't had the personnel together all at the same time. Any manager will tell you that you need your best players on the park together, but in our side we never seem to get that. There’s always someone dropping out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strength in depth just isn't there at the moment, not where it should be. That squad at the weekend isn't going to get you through a long season. As I've always said, Hearts have intentionally brought in players who can come in right away and hit the ground running. We’ve gone for guys who can maybe do that.

I thought James Jeggo did OK on his debut. To judge someone on their performance in an Edinburgh derby is difficult. I've seen lots of good players coming into a derby and struggling. He showed a bit of passion and grit at times. It wasn't the easiest of midfields to go into with Lewis Stevenson, who does have the experience, playing in an unfamiliar position and Josh Campbell still learning and growing in these types of fixtures. I don't think he did himself any harm and will hopefully get better from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's definitely the type of player we need in at the club, someone who is experienced and has played at some decent levels with a few international caps. Although, I have to say, with just six days left in the transfer window the lack of movement on bringing in new players is a real concern.

Message from the editor

Advertisement Hide Ad