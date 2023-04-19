The board are obviously looking hard at it and making sure they get the right person, and they definitely need to make sure they do that. But I have to say I’m surprised it’s taken so long.

I’ve maintained the entire time that we’ve not been good enough in the market. You cannot build a football club – or, at least, you can’t build up a football club the size of Hibs – with taking so many players on loan.

It’s maybe all right for teams struggling at the bottom of the league, but at a club like Hibs you need constants. The fans need players that they can trust every week. Supporters don’t pay to watch formations. They pay to watch footballers. They pay to watch the Martin Boyles of this world.

Hibs have yet to hire a director of football to oversee operations at Easter Road despite stating their intentions to do so in mid-January. Picture: Getty

When I was young I would pay to watch fantastic players and that’s what Hibs have always had. I don’t want fans to be paying to watch a player and then he’s gone after three months. You can’t sustain that. You need players on contracts for a long time producing the type of performances we need to get where we want to be.

So hopefully that’s what we end up getting at Hibs. A director of football with the vision to make this a reality. But you can’t be making statements that you’re going to get a director of football in and then wait several months before making an appointment.

The season is almost at an end. This is the time of year where clubs are starting to identity their top targets for the summer. We need to bring in someone to help the manager and the club. There surely won’t be a shortage of candidates. It’s a great job to have: director of football at Hibs.

Hopefully it’s someone with great experience, not just someone who has been in the game for a handful of season. But it needs to get sorted so the club can move forward and not have it hanging over our heads. We need to start well next season regardless of what happens at the end of this one.

