Mickey Weir: Why Josh Campbell can prove the doubters wrong at Hibs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It wasn’t just his goal. His all-round performance against Rangers was probably the best I’ve seen from him in a Hibs jersey.

Josh is a competitor. You can’t have it all and his critics seem to be expecting too much. He wins the ball, does things simply and works hard.

That’s what he did very well against Rangers. He got in amongst them. He was the one player more than anyone else in the team who had a bit of bite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was delighted for him when his goal went in because he is still young and it is not easy to escape the criticism, especially these days.

I’m confident Josh is going to be one of those players who will come through it and prove the doubters wrong. He’ll be a better player for it in the long run because he’s had to develop a thick skin.

Let’s not forget, he has played in a number of different positions. He filled in at left wing-back against Rangers and got on with the job with the minimum of fuss. Like he always does.

Longer term I see him as a central midfield player who gets forward and is competitive. That combative style is the part of his game that will win supporters over. That is his strength.

Josh Campbell scored a last-minute equaliser and had his best game in a Hibs jersey against Rangers at Easter Road, according to Mickey Weir. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

He’s never going to be a player who catches the eye, but he must stick with the foundations that make him who he is. If he does that, he will be fine.

I’ve played with players who the supporters don’t really take to, but when you are playing alongside them you really value and understand what they do for the team.

All teams need players like that. Players who do the unselfish and ugly work that it is so important and often goes unnoticed.