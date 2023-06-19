Scotland comfortably lead Group A after a third win on the trot having overcome Spain and Cyprus in March. Make no mistake about it - the nation is on the verge of something special. Another victory tomorrow night at Hampden over Georgia and the lederhosen can all but be packed away in the suitcase.

The Tartan Army are in a position not even the most blinkered supporter could dream up. This European campaign has all the makings of a quite incredible chapter in the history of the national team.

It's so uplifting to be looking over our shoulders and see big-hitters Spain and Norway trailing in our footsteps for once. Seven goals with just the one conceded - none from open play - it's a fantastic time to be a Scotland fan.

John McGinn and Kenny McLean wheel away to celebrate the latter's winner in Norway on Saturday. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

However, that optimism has to be tempered to some degree. Ex-Hibs midfielder John McGinn was bang on the money in the aftermath at the Ullevaal Stadion when he pointed out that the team's late heroics in Scandinavia will count for nothing if they fail to pick up maximum points against Georgia in Mount Florida tomorrow evening.

The focus for Clarke's side must now be on seeing the job through, not just qualifying for the finals, but doing so by winning the group. Failure to reach our second Euros in the space of three years would be catastrophic. But that is testament to the job Clarke, his backroom team, and the players are overseeing.