Victory over Airdrie tomorrow in the final fixture of the 2022/23 campaign will guarantee the Capital outfitt a fifth-place finish.

However, I am sure when the play-off semi-finals first legs get underway on Tuesday evening, Alan Maybury and his players will be left thinking 'what if'.

Having won promotion from Scottish football's fourth tier just 12 months ago following that epic night down in Annan, staying up at the first time of asking was the objective - the only objective. So, to finish mid-table in a division that has seen them go toe to toe with big-hitters Dunfermline, Falkirk and Queen of the South, is testament to everyone connected with the club.

Edinburgh were favourites for the drop prior to a ball being kicked. But with the quality recruited in key positions last summer, that scenario was never likely. Liam Fontaine, Danny Handling and James Craigen's experience has been invaluable while John Robertson, Innes Murray and Ryan Shanley have proved they are a real handful at this level.

I am not surprised to see the club fare as well as they have. The squad has some real strength in depth but too often Maybury hasn't had the luxury of a full quota to choose from. Injuries have more often than not played their part this season. For the ones left to play week after week, those individuals simply ran out of steam. The biggest irk will be having spent the lion's share of the season in the top four and not being able to see the job through.

With nine players out of contract at the end of this month, Maybury has some thinking to do over who he does and doesn't want to keep for next season, if he hasn't already. I'd imagine he will want to stick with the nucleus while snapping up a couple of valuable additions.

