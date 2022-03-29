Why Hearts women are playing catch up as they turn semi-pro

Hearts' Tegan Browning battles with Hibernian's Colette Cavanagh during this month's SWPL1 derby. The Edinburgh rivals will be competing for players off the pitch with semi-pro contracts

It’s been the direction of travel for the women’s game in Scotland for some time. Celtic and Rangers are already full-time professional, while Glasgow City operate with a mix of full and part-time players.

Hibs handed out their first semi-pro contract more than two years ago and have an increasing number of players who are paid.

Spartans also made the change last summer, handing key players Alana Marshall, Rachel Harrison, and Robyn McCafferty semi-pro contracts for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So in many respects, Hearts are playing catch up and that is reflected by their current league position.

Head coach Eva Olid has a very young team and although performance levels have improved throughout the season under her reign, a run of poor results in recent weeks leave her team second bottom of SWPL1 and facing the prospect of a one-leg relegation play-off against the SWPL2 runners up.

As things stand, there’s a fair chance that could be against another Edinburgh team – Boroughmuir Thistle.

Staying up is essential for Hearts as they put in place a semi-professional structure for next season and beyond and build towards becoming fully professional.

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage has made it clear this week that going semi-pro status doesn’t just mean paying the players they already have, but recruiting better ones. Getting that right this summer will be key if Hearts are to progress.

There are clearly a number of talented youngsters at Riccarton, as evidenced by the number of players called up by Scotland Under-19s, but experience has been lacking and will need to be addressed.

Hibs are soon expected to reveal more about their plans to invest further in their women’s team and Spartans know they need to spend to remain competitive in the top flight too as the top two divisions move to become part of the SPFL set up.

It all means budget sizes and player recruitment this summer will be more important than ever before – with Hearts, Hibs and Spartans all competing for the best talent in the Edinburgh area and beyond.

Like the men’s professional game, money makes the difference.

It will still be difficult for the Capital trio to compete at the top end of the table with Glasgow’s big three over the next couple of years. But it will be fascinating to watch them try.

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

Message from the editor