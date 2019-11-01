SRU braced for six-figure fine from World Rugby

Japan beat Scotland 28-21 after a fraught build-up to the Pool A finale in Yokohama in the wake of Super Typhoon Hagibis. Picture: Getty Images

Scottish Rugby has been waiting to hear its fate from the "Independent Disputes Committee" set up to rule on what the world governing body deemed to be remarks that required an unprecedented misconduct charge.

The Scotsman understands that is likely to be a significant six-figure fine, potentially without recourse to appeal.

Ahead of the crunch Pool A Japan v Scotland match in Yokohama, Dodson made it clear that he would not allow the match to be cancelled, as others had such as France v England and Italy v New Zealand, unless all avenues were pursued to let the game be played.

World Rugby and tournament organisers had pointed to the participation agreement signed by all countries which stipulated any group game not fulfilled on the stated day would be a null and void 0-0 draw. Dodson had pointed to smallprint in that agreement which made allowances for exceptional circumstances or force majeure.

In the end, after the devastating Typhoon Hagibis which claimed almost 100 lives had past the area, the Japan-Scotland game did take place in front of a rapturous Yokohama Stadium, with the inspired hosts winning 28-21 to reach the quarter-finals and send the Scots home.

Before the match, Dodson said; “My view is that we are not going to let Scotland be the collateral damage for a decision that was taken in haste."

Mr Dodson also made clear throughout his press conference in Yokohama that preservation of public safety was of the utmost importance and stressed the strong rugby links between Scotland and Japan.

In response, Rugby World Cup tournament director Alan Gilpin said: “The tournament rules are clear about appropriate behaviour. As a result, we have asked an independent disputes committee to look at the behaviour and comments of the Scottish union."

The SRU has questioned the legitimacy of the "independent disputes committee" and sought a proper face-to-face hearing.

After approaches by The Scotsman to World Rugby and tournament organisers, it seems now it will be after tomorrow's final between England and South Africa before a formal announcement is made.