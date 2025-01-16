Stillwater final set for West Lothian venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drumtassie Fishery near Blackridge will host the 2025 final of the Scottish Stillwater Bank Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event also acts as a qualifier for the Home International and the venue was confirmed by chairman, Brian Quinn.

He also said that Burnhouse Lochan Fishery near Bonnybridge will host the first qualifier on Saturday, February 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spaces, he said, were filling fast and you can add your name to a list is on the Burnhouse Facebook page or call the fishery on 07889 603160. A £20 deposit is required to secure a spot.

Another lake at Drumtassie

It costs £40 to fish with registration at 8am and a briefing at 8.45am with fishing from 9am. In the morning you fish six pegs for 30 minutes each, and, after lunch, another six pegs for 30 minutes each.

Heat Two is at New Haylie near Largs, where Scotland won gold in the last staging of the event, on Saturday, February 15 followed by Lochter near Old Meldrum by Inverurie on Sunday, February 23.

Millhall near Polmont hosts Heat Four on Saturday, March 8, with Kingennie near Broughty Ferry holding Heat Fife on Sunday, March 9. The final heat is at Kinross on Saturday, March 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are two semi-finals, the first at Skelmorlie in North Ayrshire on Saturday, March 29, and the second at Loch Insch in Aberdeenshire on Sunday, March 30 with the final at Drumtassie on Sunday, April 13.

General view of one of the lakes at Drumtassie Fishery near Blackridge

The 2024 Home International did not take place. That was due to a problem with the host hotel and Quinn indicated the international will now take place in early March in England.

Locally, there is good news for anglers who fish popular Millhall. Bosses have confirmed that they will absorb all additional costs for next season. There will be no price increases.

The management committee, who are now taking bookings for next season, said this has been possible because of the “fantastic support” received last season coupled with the assistance their suppliers, Invicta Trout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven hours fishing and killing four fish will cost £35, six hours (take three fish) £28 and four hours (take two fish) £22. Kill season tickets are for a full day of seven hours and ten sessions costs £340, 15 sessions £500 and 20 sessions £650.

Catch and release day tickets are £22 for seven hours, £20 for six hours and £16 for four hours with a £2 discount for those over 70 on a Monday. Catch and release season tickets (four hours) are ten sessions £145, 15 sessions £210 and 20 sessions £270. Junior tickets (under-16) cost £10 for four hours and £12 for seven hours.

Boats remain at £6 for any session.

Gregor Fitzcharles, a member of the management team, explained that some anglers can’t fish a full day for various reasons and have made special requests.

These can possibly be accommodated after discussion and for more information anglers should contact [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fishery opens on March 1 and the current winter maintenance programme includes replacement of platforms and re-pointing of the dam.

Now on to coarse fishing and Gus Brindle, chairman of the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling (SFCA), has confirmed that the Celtic Cup will be held on the River Weaver in Wales near Northwich from October 9 to 12 and the deadline for nominations is Friday, January 31.

Full costs will be worked out nearer the competition, however, they will probably be in the region of £500 to £600 a head.

Scotland defend the trophy they won at Strathclyde Loch last year and Dunfermline-based Brindle said: “The Celtic Cup is the route we use to develop and select anglers to represent Scotland at world and European level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While still an international representative match that we aim to win, it is also an opportunity for me to look at anglers and assess their technical competence on a range of methods and baits to see how well they prepare for a major competition, how they gel with the squad, communicate and contribute to team meetings and how well they react under pressure.”

If any angler feels they have the potential to fish at an international level and would like to be considered or even know more about the international set-up then contact Brindle at [email protected].

He also confirmed that the SFCA will be hosting a series of open float only events at Strathclyde Loch which will be fished to slightly adjusted rules to give more anglers a chance to do this type of fishing. Dates will be published soon.

Finally, sea fishing and 23 anglers contested the first leg of the Edinburgh New Year Shore League at Portobello with Falkirk-based Ian Campbell winning with 14 fish for 317 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second was Steve Souter with six fish for 136 points and third Gordon McLeod with five fish for 124 points. He also landed the longest fish, a 33cm flounder.

It was tough going with 48 fish counting including flounder, whiting, dab, coalfish and rockling and the temperature was sub-zero. The second leg is at Newhaven tonight (Friday, January 17).

And skipper Derek Anderson may have spaces on the Aquamarine Charters boat out of Eyemouth at 8am on Saturday and Sunday.