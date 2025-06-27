Tartan team aim for gold in Home Nations

Ian Campbell has high hopes as he travels to the Home Nations Shore Angling Championship in Northern Ireland.

It’s the Falkirk-based fisherman’s second cap after winning silver 12 months ago, Scotland cruelly denied on fish countback over two days at Riverside Drive in Dundee.

This time, fishing is over three days at two venues, an estuary on two of the days and a beach for one.

Scotland’s squad also includes debutant, Arbroath-based Stewart Falconer, a regular attender in the Edinburgh Winter and New Year sea fishing matches in and around the Capital.

Ian Campbell in the men's team for Ireland

He has been a fishing buddy of Campbell for around 30 years and Scotland are fielding a strong team as they bid for gold in Coleraine.

Campbell, who is retail manager for Edinburgh Angling Centre in Granton, also casts a line alongside David Neil, a well-known bait supplier, and Brian Maxwell, both from Ayr, plus Bruce McLean from Stranraer.

Delighted Campbell said: “I’m always delighted to fish for my country. I didn’t try to make the team until last year. I was selected and enjoyed it and have been selected again and it is always good to test yourself at the highest level.

“We’re competing against the best in Britain here and to win gold we will have to be at our best over the three days.”

Buffy McAvoy

The anglers fish the Foyle Estuary near Coleraine on the first and last day, fishing between 11am and 3pm on Tuesday and 11.30am and 3.30pm on the Thursday, and cast a line on Benone Beach on Day 2. Fishing there is from 6pm to 10pm.

The squad are doing their homework on the venues and Campbell said: “Two of the boys have fished Benone before. It is a shallow beach and the Foyle Estuary is a big basin, not like the Forth or the Tay, and so we don’t expect the tide to run hard.

“We also don’t expect to have to cast a long distance, but we will if we have to. We practice on Sunday and Monday and then we go into the match from Tuesday to Thursday.”

Campbell expects to catch flounder, eels and turbot but he said there may be other species around. He added: “We will discuss rigs etc once we cast a line in practice and all bait is supplied by the organisers.”

Eryk Janik fishes for Scotland in the Home Nations

The Tartan Team, he confirmed, were disappointed not to pocket gold last time on home soil, being pipped by Ireland, but they are focused and Campbell said: “Stress? Yes, it is different fishing from your country as opposed to recreational fishing, but I never get stressed fishing and we have a really good bunch of experienced guys in the team who all get on and are determined to do well.”

Scotland’s youth team are also on duty with Edinburgh schoolboy, Eryk Janik, in the squad. Janik has made his mark against strong seniors competitors in local matches over the last year and the teenager, who fishes regularly at Newhaven, is considered a rising star in angling circles.

There are no ladies from the Lothians in the women’s team now that Buffy McAvoy has moved from Edinburgh to Fife but they are also anxious to make a real impression.

Craig Ogilvie (North Berwick) won Round Six in The Bass Rock Shore Angling League’s summer series with seven fish for 161cm. Alan Brown (West Barns) was second with two fish for 45cm and Graham Meadows (St Boswells) third on 2 fish for 38m.

James Ogilvie was fourth with a fish of 29cm his fist was the longest on the night. The next round will be at a date to be decided in July. Watch their Facebook page for details.

Meanwhile, the Edinburgh Angling Centre host a scientific anglers weekend on July 5 and 6 at their Granton retail outlet and attendees can have free lessons and advice from experts.

Steve Petersen and Andy Smith will be at the shop showcasing equipment, including rods.

A spokesman said: “Whether you are a youngster eager to try fishing for the first time, or a total beginner or want to sharpen your technique, you can do so on the outlet’s 70ft pond.”

Coarse fishing now and names are coming in for the Scottish Canal Championship set for the Forth and Clyde Canal between Wyndford and Dullatur on Sunday, June 29 with fishing from 11.00 to 16.00.

Members of the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club (ELCAC) already have their names down and due to parking it is likely that once section will be at Wyndford Lock and the other at Dullatur.

Gus Brindle, the organiser, said pegs are being cleared and raked and anglers keen to fish are urged to book in as soon as possible. Phone Brindle on 07812 241816 for further details but he confirmed that pike and eels caught will not count.

ELCAC bosses confirmed that Round 5 of the summer league will be on Saturday, June 28 at Orchill near Auchterarder. Round Four was won by Dougie Campbell with 30lb 1oz with Shug Smith second on 23lb 3oz. Gordon McKay was third on 16lb 10oz and Simon Clynshaw fourth only one ounce behind.

In the Knockout Cup competition, Gordon McKay beat Andy Roberts, Erik Newman beat John Perella and Darrin Ferguson beat Henry Watt. All move into round three.

Five ties remain to be fished, Heather Lauriston v Simon Clynshaw from East Lothian, Andy Paterson v Mark Gleave, Graham Wallace v Stewart Ritchie, Geoff Lowe (Edinburgh) v Shug Smith and Bruce Lawrie v Sandy McKay.