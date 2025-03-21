Taylor brings down curtain after 14 years

Bill Taylor has confirmed he is retiring as owner of popular Glencorse Reservoir in The Pentland Hills.

The Midlothian-based businessman has decided to hand over to current manager, Kenneth Knox.

Glencorse is one of the most picturesque and well-known venues in the East of Scotland.

And Taylor said: "The time has come. I retire in October 2025 and Kenny Knox will be taking over."

Kenny Knox, taking over at Glencrose

Taylor has been involved in fishery management for over three decades at venues including The Watch, Gladhouse and Tweeddale Millennium.

And he hopes that the current weather holds for opening day at Glencorse on Saturday, March 22.

Glencorse hosts two heats of the Fastmail Pairs this year and the first on Sunday, April 27 is fully-booked. The second is on Sunday, July 6.

Meanwhile, Craig Ogilvie won the Bass Rock Shore Angling Club's winter league with 56 points, 30 points ahead of runner-up, Jimmy Green (Musselburgh).

Bill Taylor (red jersey) at a weigh-in at Glencorse

Billy Buckley (Uddingston) won the penultimate heat of the Edinburgh New Year Shore League.

Ian Campbell leads the title race on 37 points with Stevie Burns (Prestonpans) second three points behind and Stewart Falconer (Arbroath) third on 30 points.