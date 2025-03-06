Taylor Wimpey East Scotland announced as Murrayfield Wanderers First XV strip sponsor
As part of the sponsorship, Taylor Wimpey East Scotland's branding features prominently on the team's home and away playing kits, showcasing the company's commitment to supporting local sports and community initiatives.
Gavin Hamilton, Managing Director of Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are delighted to support the Murrayfield Wanderers First XV as their strip sponsor.
This sponsorship reflects our dedication to investing in the communities where we build. We believe in the power of sports to bring people together and are excited to be part of the Wanderers' journey over the next few seasons."
The Murrayfield Wanderers First XV is delighted to have secured the support of Taylor Wimpey East Scotland as Davy Young, Chair for the club, adds: “Our club has enjoyed the support of the team from Taylor Wimpey East Scotland for many years, and it’s great now to have them represented on the shirts of our First XV home and away strips.
"The team will compete in the upcoming league matches with renewed vigour and a strong sense of community backing.”