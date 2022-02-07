Tennis: Mhairi Beattie enjoys double seniors success
East of Scotland pair Sarah McFadyen (Blackhall) and Mhairi Beattie (Braid) were among the winners at the Scottish seniors tennis championships.
Monday, 7th February 2022
The pair claimed the women’s over-35 doubles title while Mhairi also took singles honours.
In the over-65 age-group Waverley TC's Christine Windmill, left, was runner-up to Elderslie's Marjorie Love in the singles. The pair then teamed up to win the women's doubles.