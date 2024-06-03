Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the second year running, Under 12s football clubs in West Lothian have been given the opportunity to enter a sports kit sponsorship competition, courtesy of The Centre, Livingston, following the success of the partnership with Mid Calder Colts 2014s team last year.

The sponsorship is part of The Centre, Livingston’s ‘Support in the Community’ initiative aimed at helping various local sports clubs, organisations and local charities and social enterprises to raise awareness, funds and to benefit from sponsorship opportunities.

All football clubs with Under 12s teams are being invited to enter the competition by highlighting why their team should be picked to win the kits. Last year the management team were inundated with entries, with the Mid Calder Colts 2014s application standing out for many reasons including the dedication and team spirit of the young players, the commitment from all of the coaches all year round to make sure all the kids have fun and the welcoming of players from Craigshill Thistle FC which folded due to financial difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applications should be emailed to [email protected] by Thursday, 20th June at 5pm, to ensure the winning team receives the new shorts and branded tops in time for their first football match after the summer holidays.

The Centre Livingston launches its Under 12s Football Kit Sponsorship Competition

Gary Anderson, Operations Manager at The Centre, Livingston, said: “Supporting organisations in our community who are going the extra mile and local sports clubs is very important to us.

“By sponsoring another local football club it gives us the chance to help build the team morale even more, by looking and feeling the part when they play their first match in the Autumn, and help them to get off to a flying start.”