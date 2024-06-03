The Centre, Livingston launches its Under 12s Football Kit Sponsorship Competition
The sponsorship is part of The Centre, Livingston’s ‘Support in the Community’ initiative aimed at helping various local sports clubs, organisations and local charities and social enterprises to raise awareness, funds and to benefit from sponsorship opportunities.
All football clubs with Under 12s teams are being invited to enter the competition by highlighting why their team should be picked to win the kits. Last year the management team were inundated with entries, with the Mid Calder Colts 2014s application standing out for many reasons including the dedication and team spirit of the young players, the commitment from all of the coaches all year round to make sure all the kids have fun and the welcoming of players from Craigshill Thistle FC which folded due to financial difficulties.
Applications should be emailed to [email protected] by Thursday, 20th June at 5pm, to ensure the winning team receives the new shorts and branded tops in time for their first football match after the summer holidays.
Gary Anderson, Operations Manager at The Centre, Livingston, said: “Supporting organisations in our community who are going the extra mile and local sports clubs is very important to us.
“By sponsoring another local football club it gives us the chance to help build the team morale even more, by looking and feeling the part when they play their first match in the Autumn, and help them to get off to a flying start.”
All details and terms and conditions can be found at www.thecentrelivingston.com.