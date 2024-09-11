Two missing as Grange begin title defence
Grange coach Stevie Grubb, confirmed that a number of players including Calum Lothian and Aidan McQuade are unavailable for the start of the season because of injury.
Grubb, who will have Steve McCurry assisting him this season after his move from near neighbours, Erskine Stewart's Melville, said: “They will filter back in as we progress through our first few games.
“Thankfully, we have a strong squad from last year and we will take the opportunity to look at a few of our youngsters who are coming up through the ranks.”
Grubb also confirmed that the club have a number of new additions, some of whom have been at training, plus two new players that will train with the club in the week ahead of the opening game.
He added: “It has been an interesting pre-season.”
Meanwhile, Watsonians defend the women’s title and their first game is on Saturday (5pm) against Fjordhus Reivers.
Coach Keith Smith said there has not been much change to the squad over the close season.
Amber Murray and Darcy Littlefield have, however, both moved to England to study but Sarah Hill joins from Reading until January when he heads Down Under to play.
Fixtures: men: Grange v Dunfermline Carnegie (noon, Fettes College, Edinburgh), Watsonians v Dundee Wanderers (no time or venue), Western v Grove Menzieshill (no time or venue), The University of Edinburgh v Erskine Stewart’s Melville (13.30, Peffermill, pitch 1), Uddingston v Inverleith (15.00, Uddingston Cricket and Sports Club), Hillhead v SEG Clydesdale (16.00, Upper Windyedge).
Women: Clydesdale Western v Inverleith (no time, or location), The University of Edinburgh v Glasgow University (no time or location), Grange Edinburgh Ladies v University of St Andrews (no time or location), Watsonians v Fjordhus Reivers (17.00, Peffermill), GHK v Uddingston (14.15, Old Anniesland), Western Wildcats v Hillhead (14.30, Auchenhowie).
