Tyre company backing for Berwick Bandits

By Nigel Duncan
Contributor
Published 29th Jan 2025, 17:36 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 08:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Berwick Bandits speedway team have confirmed a second title sponsor for the Cab Direct Championship season.

And another Northumberland business has stepped-up to support the team.

Choppington-based Stakeford Tyre Services have joined R.E.D Campers from Wooler and the team will be known as the R.E.D Bandits, powered by STS, when they come to the tapes for their 58th consecutive season in April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

STS supply and fit alloy wheels and a range of tyres including motorcycle and off-road tyres, offering both a drive-in and online booking service.

Jamie Courtney and his brother ScottJamie Courtney and his brother Scott
Jamie Courtney and his brother Scott

Berwick Bandits owner, Jamie Courtney, said: “STS have been invaluable sponsors at Berwick Speedway for a number of years and we are delighted to have them as our powered-by backer for the new campaign."

Related topics:NorthumberlandWooler
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice