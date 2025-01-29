Tyre company backing for Berwick Bandits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick Bandits speedway team have confirmed a second title sponsor for the Cab Direct Championship season.

And another Northumberland business has stepped-up to support the team.

Choppington-based Stakeford Tyre Services have joined R.E.D Campers from Wooler and the team will be known as the R.E.D Bandits, powered by STS, when they come to the tapes for their 58th consecutive season in April.

STS supply and fit alloy wheels and a range of tyres including motorcycle and off-road tyres, offering both a drive-in and online booking service.

Jamie Courtney and his brother Scott

Berwick Bandits owner, Jamie Courtney, said: “STS have been invaluable sponsors at Berwick Speedway for a number of years and we are delighted to have them as our powered-by backer for the new campaign."