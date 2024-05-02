Watsonians could land Scottish Cup double

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watsonians go in against Western Wildcats in the women’s Cup Final on Sunday (16.00) seeking a domestic treble for the second year running.

They beat the Auchenhowie club 3-0 in their play-off semi-final last weekend and coach Keith Smith and his squad have already annexed the Premiership and the play-off title and they are outstanding favourites in the game at Glasgow's National Hockey Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh club have gone through the domestic season unbeaten so far but Smith said: “Games against Wildcats are always tough and we need to impose ourselves on the game and be controlled about how we achieve that.

Watsonians under attack against Western Wildcats earlier this season

And Watsonians could claim a glory double if their men's team upset the form book and beat Grange in the men's Scottish Cup Final as they are unbeaten against Watsonians this season.

The newly-crowned Premiership champions must pick themselves up ahead of their Scottish Cup Final clash at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre on Saturday (16.00) after last weekend’s disappointment in losing to Western Wildcats in the play-off final.

That was a major blow and killed hopes of a domestic treble and two unnamed players are injured and will not play in Saturday’s showpiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grange have depth in their squad and remain confident as they accounted for Watsonians 3-0 in last weekend’s play-off semi-final.

Previous scorelines between the clubs have been 1-0 and 3-2 but Martin Shepherdson, Grange’s team manager, said: “Although we have won all three games we have played against Watsonians this season, all of them have been tight.

“We know they can be difficult to break down but we go into the game feeling confident that if we play to our best we will beat them.”

Missing two players through injury, he admitted, was a blow but he added: “We pride ourselves on the depth of our squad so we don’t let that affect us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other men’s games being played on Saturday feature The University of Edinburgh 3s playing capital rivals Grange 3s in the men’s Reserve Cup Final (10.00) and student’s second team face Hillhead 2s in the District Cup Final (12.00).

The Scottish Plate Final features The University of Edinburgh against Dundee Wanderers (14.00) and the District Plate Final is between Erskine Stewart’s Melville 2s and Grove Menzieshill 2s (13.00). The men’s Reserve Plate Final is between Watsonians 4s and Watsonians 5s (11.00).

On Sunday it is the women who have pride of place also at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre. The University of Edinburgh play The University of Edinburgh 2s in the Scottish Plate Final (14.000 and in the District Cup Final, Shetland play The University of Edinburgh 4s (12.00).