Watsonians out to tame full-strength Wildcats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saturday: Premiership: men: top six: Hillhead v Grange (15.45); The University of Edinburgh v Uddingston (13.25, Peffermill); Watsonians v Western Wildcats (12.30, Tipperlin, George Watson's College). Bottom six: Inverleith v Dundee Wanderers; FSEG Clydesdale v Kelburne; Erskine Stewart's Melville v Grove Menzieshill.

Women: Premiership: Watsonians v Inverleith (13.00, Tipperlin, George Watson's College); Hillhead v The University of Edinburgh (15.30, Upper Windyedge). Sunday: Premiership: Inverleith v Uddingston (13.00, The Mary Erskine School); Western Wildcats v Watsonians (14.30, Auchenhowie).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fourth-placed Watsonians entertain title contenders Western Wildcats at Tipperlin in one of the feature games on Saturday's card in the Premiership and the Auchenhowie men are back to full-strength with the return of Andrew Lochrin, Hamish Galt and Luc Hermsen who were all missing for the entire first-half of the season.

Action from Watsonians v Grove Menzieshill in the Scottish Cup.

Captain Rob Harwood warned the Edinburgh club: "They three are key players who will make a huge difference to our run-in."

And the Scotland international added: "We are feeling confident after a very successful indoor campaign, retaining the title for the third year running and finishing a very respectable fifth in the European indoor B Division."

Harwood admitted that it was good to be back outdoors last weekend and second-placed Wildcats recorded what he said were "two solid wins", and he said: "Saturday is a must-win game for us, being four points back from the top of the league."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pace-setting Grange, who lead the table with 31 points from 11 games, having won ten and drawn one, re-visit fifth-placed Hillhead, a club which drew 1-1 with them just two weeks ago.

Goalmouth pressure from Watsonians v Grove Menzieshill.

Grange coach Stevie Grubb the club's performance in demolishing Inverleith 8-0 in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup last weekend was much the same as it was in Glasgow v Hillhead, expect that the Captial combine were rewarded with goals.

Grange had the ball in the net three times and failed to convet a penalty flick as well as having a number of short corners which were not capitalised on.

They have concentrated on finishing since the hiccup against Hillhead and Grubb said: "A lot of good work on goal scoring paid off against Inverleith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We look forward to the return fixture and hopefully can turn our pressure into goals."

Women's league leaders Watsonians host struggling Inverleith looking for win No 10 having won all nine of their games so far for 27 points, firing 61 goals and letting in five. Inverleith have won once and scored 14 goals and let in 37.