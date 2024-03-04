Watsonians women march on in defence of their hockey Premiership title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They edged the clash 2-0 with goals from Emily Dark in the third quarter and a penalty stroke from Katherine Holdgate in the final session after Scotland striker Sarah Jamieson was about to shoot.

Keith Smith, their coach, said it was a competitive game with good intensity from both teams but added: "It was a bit scrappy in the first half."

And the coach added: "Wildcats are always tough and we knew that this game could be even more sticky given how little preparation time we've had for the return to outdoor hockey after the indoor season and our trip to Turkey for the Indoor Club Cup.

Watsonians on the attack against Inverleith at Tipperlin

"The team can be pleased to show the necessary composure to take control and manage a difficult game well."

The latest table displayed on the Scottish Hockey website indicates that Watsonians have won all 11 of their league matches so far, scoring 70 goals and letting in only five.

They have 33 points and second-placed The University of Edinburgh are on 28 points from nine wins and a draw, scoring 65 goals and letting in eight while third-placed Western are on 24 points from their 11 starts. They have scored 41 goals and let in 13.

In the men's Premiership, Grange still lead the way with 34 points from 12 games followed by The University of Edinburgh on 30 points and Western Wildcats also on 30 and also with a goal difference of 37.