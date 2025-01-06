Whyte bags heaviest cod in New Year Open

By Nigel Duncan
Contributor
Published 6th Jan 2025, 12:07 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 13:44 GMT
Edinburgh angler Robert Whyte Sen won nearly £200 with the heaviest cod in the East Fife New Year Open.

Tayside-based Kevin Lewis, team manager of the Scotland Ladies Sea Fishing squad, weighed in with the heaviest bag, six fish totalling 18lb 8oz, and he won £200 in the East Fife New Year Open.

Stuart Cresswell from Ayr was second with five fish for 12lb 5oz and he pocketed £120.

Third was Wullie Kennedy, also from Ayr with four fish for 11ln 3oz winning £70 and the boundaries for the five-hour match were Carnoustie to Ferryden.

Kevin Lewis who had the heaviest bag.
Whyte pocketed £195 for the heaviest fish, a cod of 8lb 10oz.

One of the organisers, Arbroath-based Stewart Falconer, said a few decent fish were caught despite the conditions.

Meanwhile, the third leg of the winter heaviest cod league organised by Kirkcaldy-based Mike and Chris Horn is scheduled for Saturday, January 11 from Carnoustie to Ferryden Lighthouse.

More than 30 are in the league which has a prize fund so far of £350 and the heaviest fish so far has been caught by James Duncan, a 6lb 1oz cod.

