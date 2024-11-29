World class athletics coach joins University in 'statement of intent' recruitment

Capital seat of learning aims to become global leader in endurance running

A world class endurance coach has signed on with the University of Edinburgh. And the head of sport at the university has described the appointment of Mark Rowland as a statement of intent in their bid to become a “global leader” in athletics.

Rowland will become performance endurance head coach with Edinburgh’s Global Endurance Project, which has set a five-year target to establish the university at the cutting edge of distance running. The former Olympic steeplechase medallist is a veteran of UK athletics coaching who was poached by the prestigious Oregan Track Club Elite in 2012 – where he worked with elite athletes from all over the world.

Mark Munro, the University’s director of sport and active health, welcomed the new arrival by saying: “Mark is a world-renowned coach and a great person. And this makes a clear statement about our intentions with the project.”

Rowland, who had most recently been working at the elite level in Canada, said: “This is an extremely exciting project. After speaking with Mark Munro on various occasions, it became clear how ambitious they are and how much success they want to achieve

“I am excited at the opportunity to guide and inspire talented individuals, helping them transition into the elite arena within such a dynamic and vibrant environment. Really looking forward to getting started.”