The countdown to Christmas is truly on from this Sunday as the World Darts Championship begins.
Gary Anderson is bang in form heading into the tournament and the Flying Scotsman will hope to build on his two pieces of silverware clinched at Ally Pally in his ullistrious career.
There’s competition on all sides though, with teenage sensation Luke Littler bound to dominate headlines. Luke Humphries has been the man to beat in many of the majors over the last year and you can’t write off the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Rob Cross.
So who will go deep into the tournament in London this time around and how much of a chance does Anderson stand? As per Betfair, these are the latest winners odds.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.