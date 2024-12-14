World Darts Championship winners odds as Luke Littler, Gary Anderson and Luke Humphries amongst chasing pack

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 14th Dec 2024, 10:00 BST

Here’s how Gary Anderson, Luke Littler and more are predicted to do in the World Darts Championship.

The countdown to Christmas is truly on from this Sunday as the World Darts Championship begins.

Gary Anderson is bang in form heading into the tournament and the Flying Scotsman will hope to build on his two pieces of silverware clinched at Ally Pally in his ullistrious career.

There’s competition on all sides though, with teenage sensation Luke Littler bound to dominate headlines. Luke Humphries has been the man to beat in many of the majors over the last year and you can’t write off the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Rob Cross.

So who will go deep into the tournament in London this time around and how much of a chance does Anderson stand? As per Betfair, these are the latest winners odds.

500/1

1. Alan Soutar

500/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
500/1

2. Cameron Menzies

500/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
125/1

3. Peter Wright

125/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
80/1

4. Jonny Clayton

80/1 Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Luke LittlerGary AndersonPDC World Darts Championship
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice