The countdown to Christmas is truly on from this Sunday as the World Darts Championship begins.

Gary Anderson is bang in form heading into the tournament and the Flying Scotsman will hope to build on his two pieces of silverware clinched at Ally Pally in his ullistrious career.

There’s competition on all sides though, with teenage sensation Luke Littler bound to dominate headlines. Luke Humphries has been the man to beat in many of the majors over the last year and you can’t write off the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Rob Cross.