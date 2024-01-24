Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simon Howie has teamed up with Bertie’s Proper Fish & Chips, Edinburgh to give away free deep fried chocolate haggis tomorrow to mark Burns Night.

The first 100 people to visit the restaurant at Victoria Street between 12pm and 9pm on Thursday, January 25 and quote “it’s banging” will receive the free tasty treat.

Made with Simon Howie’s limited-edition chocolate haggis, which launched earlier this month for Burns Night, Bertie’s deep fried chocolate haggis puts a unique twist on a Scottish chippy favourite and is served with ice cream and caramel sauce.

Speaking about the partnership with Bertie’s, Simon Howie said: “Our customers have been loving the world’s first chocolate haggis and it’s been flying off supermarket shelves since we launched at the start of January.

"Deep fried chocolate bars have been divisive in Scotland for a while now, but we’re confident our deep fried chocolate haggis will win over even the most discerning of foodie. We’re excited to be working with Bertie’s to put a delicious Burns Night twist on the Scottish delicacy and look forward to hearing what people think.”

Berties owner Alberto Crolla, pictured holding a deep fried chocolate haggis and ice cream dish. Photo by Phil Wilkinson.

Alberto Crolla, Owner at Bertie’s Proper Fish & Chips said “We’re used to serving the people of Edinburgh and across the world our signature fish and chips. When Simon Howie approached us to make the world’s first ever deep fried chocolate haggis, we jumped at the challenge!

"Haggis suppers are a firm favourite in the run up to Burns Night and we’re excited to be putting a sweet spin on it for the occasion. We’d encourage chocolate lovers to act fast as once these 100 suppers are gone, they’re gone!”

Made with a blend of dark chocolate and white choc chips, Simon Howie’s chocolate haggis is a chocolate brownie pudding, suitable for vegetarians and is made to be served as a hot dessert, with ice cream or cream. To celebrate the launch, Simon Howie brought the chocolate haggis to life in a remake of Cadbury’s famous ‘Gorilla’ advert from 2007, which you can view here.