Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Italian restaurant in Edinburgh city centre has been recognised by Michelin less than a year after opening.

Hanover Street's tipo has been handed a Bib Gourmand ahead of the Michelin Guide Ceremony for Britain and Ireland in Manchester next Monday. The distinction, named after the Michelin Man, recognises diners which offer great food and value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors were impressed by the eatery's bigoli cacio pepe and pappardelle with crab and chilli while they praised the 'light, airy surroundings' of the restaurant.

This year's Michelin Guide features tipo

Renowned city chef Stuart Ralston opened tipo in March 2023, aiming to carry on the success of his other city ventures Aizle, Noto and Lyla. It quickly became a foodie favourite with its house-made pasta and soft serve proving popular.

It becomes the fourth restaurant by Ralston to feature in the Michelin Guide, with all three of his other venues in the capital already having earned spots.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said: “It is a joy to see 20 restaurants newly awarded the Bib Gourmand in the 2024 edition of The Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad