14 nights of road closures in East Lothian on the A1 for resurfacing work
Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will be managing the roadworks between the hours of 7.30pm and 6am each night. No works are planned to take place on weekends or on the bank holiday, Monday, May 5.
Works will first begin at East of Tyne Bridge Southbound for 12 nights from Monday, April 28 to Thursday, May 15. On these nights, southbound traffic will be diverted from Abbotsview Junction to Thistly Cross Roundabout via the A199, adding an additional three minutes and 0.1 miles to journeys.
Then works will begin at Abbotsview Northbound Offslip for two nights, on May 15 and 16. While these works are taking place, northbound traffic will be diverted from Thistly Cross Roundabout to Abbotsview Junction via the A199, adding an additional three minutes and 0.1 miles to journeys.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “We understand that road closures of this nature can be disruptive and so we’ve planned for these works to take place overnight to reduce their impact.
“We’ll do what we can to ensure we mitigate noise disruption to local residents, including completing the noisiest operations by 11pm each night. We thank the local community for their patience while these essential improvements are completed.”
All work is weather dependent and subject to postponement in the event of adverse conditions. Live traffic information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot or on X at @trafficscotland.
