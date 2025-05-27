All roads lead to Rhodes resort's spa star treatment ... and so much more!

Amada Colossos Resort's multi award-winning five star style is impressive as eponymous 200 tonne statue that towered 33 metres aloft until 226 BC earthquake toppled Seven Wonders of the Ancient World landmark.

Welcome warmer than temperate weather, Greek god Helios would still be at home here, relaxing retreat glowing in "Golden Feeling of Generosity" mission statement, basking in location's annual 300-plus days' sunshine, mounting mercury warmly welcomed by we sun-starved UK visitors.

Dodecanese isles jewel, The Pearl Island glistens in Aegean Sea like priceless gem, reflecting very best of historic heritage culture meets contemporary cosmopolitan charm.

Landscaped to seamlessly blend with idyllic surrounds, beautiful base's fully refurbished flexible accommodation offers sea, hill and inland view choices as well as spacious suites and villas, 699 rooms of 17 types adding up to unrivalled variety, all within easy commute of airport and tourism attractions.

2025 nightly lead-in rates:

● Double BB from €195

● Family BB from €469

● Junior Suites BB from €525

● Sea View Villa BB from €1,826

Romantic couples including honeymooners can share quality hours together beside 140-metre pool while five-slide supervised water park caters for youngsters, parents also allowed free time courtesy three kids clubs, complemented by playground, aquatic sports, volleyball and tennis courts. before all enjoy every evening 400-capacity amphitheatre entertainment beneath the stars.

Inviting this craggy OAP to review premier pamper package is tantamount to asking Morrissey to appraise all-you-can-eat meat feast.

But most undiscerning of treatment newcomers couldn't help but be impressed by on-site experiences, awash with revitalising rejuvenation aplenty to nourish body and brain.

Ginger, lemon and honey welcome refreshment seamlessly segues with sauna or steam room session, precursor to full massage, aromatherapy and facial lymphatic drainage, fortified by herbal tea rehydration.

Ariadne Athens Wellness regime left this grizzled guest feeling like a movie star, channelling The Guns of Navarone, whose nearby 1960 location filming led cast co-star to buy land that continues to be called Anthony Quinn Bay.

Then there's 430-metre Kallithea Beach-bordering yoga instruction for all levels, even we novices who don't know their Astavakrasana from their elbow.

And there's way more to this superior seaside site's Elite Collection bountiful benefits. Cue suite breakfast, beach gazebo and Executive Lounge that saw us spoilt like ambassador's party diplomats, fuelled by Ferrero Rocher surfeit.

Equally excellent Gold and Diamond Ultra All-Inclusive options are also rich in impressive cuisine and customer care, main man Georgios Matsigkos's ever friendly "family" of staff consistently professional and personable in similarly engaging fashion, impressively accommodating people persons to a man and woman.

Late-rise brunch to grazing light lunch, Votsala à la carte Greek Taverna by the Sea exudes culinary class, gastronomic cornucopia of mouth-watering flavours where meze meets ouzo beside blazing barbecues.

Complemented by fantastic 15 sister bars and restaurants' Italian delicacies as well as main restaurant nightly themed great plates and waterside Enalia eatery, the bar is beyond high at Hai pan-Asian à la carte sushi restaurant, offering degustation menu finest dining flavoursome fusion of Far East savoury favourites before sweet treats sate appetites of most discerning gourmets.

Then there's no better way to celebrate "fun and sunshine, there's enough for everyone" than Tropicana Bar's inviting ambience, overflowing with convivial atmosphere.

There's no cause to leave on-site exclusivity but, should you care to explore, look no further than Lindos for sight-seeing adventures, courtesy Elite VIP Travel's transport of delight, combining superior quality and air-conditioned comfort.

Acropolis now! Framed by towering fortifications, 116 metre high cliff-top UNESCO World Heritage archaeological marvel is well worth 300 circuitous steps, overlooking picture postcard community of white-washed buildings, sprinkled below like scattered white square sugar cubes, none so sweet on the eye as St Paul's Bay chapel, popular wedding ceremonies "something blue" provided by photographic memory turquoise watery reflections.

There's no better way to break return journey than by visiting Kapari Fish & Sea, shore-side epicurean paradise accessed by aromatic tree-lined Eucalyptus Street.

Greek angelic songstress Nana Mouskouri and "Pop Pavarotti” Demis Roussos having soundtracked this pensioner's Yorkshire youth, it's now my turn to sing praises of all things Greece, which is indeed the word, time, place and notion.

So, for holidaymakers set on spa-spangled indulgence, may Rhodes rise with you, Amada Colossos your go-to choice for family-friendly refined fun under sunniest of skies.

