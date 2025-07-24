Brits can jet to secret Euro destinations for £60 'extreme' day trips

Where could you go with this crazy Wowcher deal?

A new type of day trip can take you across Europe for an eight-hour stop in Ibiza, Rome or the Algarve

UK holidaymakers can now do a one-day trip to Europe’s best cities for less than £60 but there is a catch.

Deals website Wowcher has launched the trips to 40 different European destinations including a single day clubbing in Ibiza, a round trip to Paris or Amsterdam, or a beach day on the Algarve or Costa Blanca.

However, holidaymakers will not know their destination until a few days before they travel in a new twist on the idea of a ‘mystery holiday’.

The concept of a mystery holiday is simple. Prospective holidaymakers pay £99 and a few days later get given a destination. Flights, transfers and a hotel are all included in the price and locations can range from nearby city breaks such as Dublin and Paris to exotic destinations including Dubai and the Maldives.

The holidays became a hit on social media, where people shared their stories of disappointing breaks and incredible bargains depending on the destination offered.

The idea of a mystery holiday has now been extended to extreme day trips where you could be flown to Italy, Spain, Germany, Poland, Croatia or another European country, with 40 destinations listed as potential holiday locations.

The day trips cost from £59 and include flights from London and regional UK airports and transfers to your destination. It promises at least eight hours to explore the location before the return flight and Wowcher says some mystery bookers will win £100 spending vouchers or tickets to local attractions.

The deals company says: “Whether it’s the enchanting canals of Venice, the sun drenched shores of Costa Brava or timeless charm of Lisbon, our Day Trip Mystery Holiday take you to incredible destinations—without the hassle of planning!”

You can book a mystery day trip here.

