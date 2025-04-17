Camping and Caravanning Club reveals best camping breaks for Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Camping and Caravanning Club has revealed its top sites for spring camping, with attractions nearby to either enjoy the sun or take shelter from the elements.

With daylight increasing markedly throughout April, each of the Club’s hand-picked locations also get more than 85% of August’s average sunshine hours during the month* – making them a good choice for enjoying the incredible outdoors.

The Club’s top locations for an Easter break include:

Highlands

Loch Ness Shores

Average April monthly sunshine hours: 143.92 (nearest Metoffice station: Inverness)

Scotland’s Highland region covers nearly 10,000 square miles and offers everything from Nessie spotting around the shores of Loch Ness to taking to the hills and the Great Glen Way.

Take shelter: Loch Ness Shores Club Site has backpacker facilities perfect for drying out wet weather gear. Tomatin Distillery Visitor Centre near Inverness runs daily tours.

Take in the sun at: Book a speedboat tour of the Loch from one of the many hire companies dotted around the water’s edge.

East Sussex

Average April monthly sunshine hours: 202.23 (nearest Metoffice station: Eastbourne)

The county offers a mix of sand and shingle beaches plus great shopping in nearby Brighton and the trendy market town of Rye.

Take shelter: Normans Bay Club Site has an on-site recreation room while nearby Hastings Aquarium is home to more than 3500 aquatic animals and reptiles.

Take in the sun at: Saltdean Lido features a heated pool that’s open year-round. The crescent-shaped pool can accommodate up to 500 bathers and opened in 1938.

North Wales

Average April monthly sunshine hours: 141.98 (nearest Metoffice station: Bala)

North Wales boasts the spectacular Eryri National Park plus top-class attractions, including Zip World Penrhyn Quarry and Portmeirion village.

Take shelter: Bala Club Site is a well-sheltered campsite in the event of wind and rain. Book a ticket on the Bala Lake railway and enjoy a 9-mile return journey alongside the lake.

Take in the sun at: Enjoy a spot of sailing, canoeing, windsurfing or fishing on Bala Lake.

Northumberland

Average April monthly sunshine hours: 167.72 (nearest Metoffice station: Boulmer)

The Northumberland Coast National Landscape scoops up great beaches, including Beadnell Bay, North of England regional winner in the 2024 Sunday Times Best UK Beaches Guide. It is also one of many beaches in the county that are dog-friendly year-round.

Take shelter: Beadnell Bay Club Site is large and just minutes from the beach. There’s not one but two imposing castles dotted along the Northumberland coast, Dunstanburgh and Bamburgh, dating from the last millennium through to the 14th century.

Take in the sun at: Japanese Taihaku Cherry Blossoms bloom at The Alnwick Garden from the end of April.

Madeleine Birch, the Club’s PR and Events Manager, said: “With daylight increasing in length by an average of two hours a day from the start to the end of the month, we think it’s the perfect time to immerse yourself in the incredible outdoors with a stay at one of our Club Sites.”

To search and book your next Club Site stay visit www.campingandcaravanningclub.co.uk/advice/camping-tips/camping-at-easter.

*Based on Metoffice location-specific long-term climate averages data.