East Lothian crash leads to A1 closure between Dunbar and East Linton with diversions in place
The incident took place on the northbound lane of the A1 at around 3.25pm on Sunday August 4. Motorists travelling in East Lothian are being advised to avoid the area, with diversions currently in place.
It is unclear at this stage if anybody was injured in the crash, with very few details released at the moment by emergency services.
Police Scotland said: “The A1 is currently closed following a crash northbound between Haddington and Dunbar.This was reported to us just after 3.25pm. A diversion will be in place via the A199 at Thistly Cross.”
Traffic Scotland said: “The A1 is closed to all northbound traffic, between Dunbar & East Linton due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”
Queuing traffic on the southbound carriageway of the A1 from the A199 / B6370 to the A6093 has also been reported this afternoon by AA Traffic News.
