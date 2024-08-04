A crash in East Lothian this afternoon has led to the closure of the A1 northbound between Haddington and Dunbar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on the northbound lane of the A1 at around 3.25pm on Sunday August 4. Motorists travelling in East Lothian are being advised to avoid the area, with diversions currently in place.

It is unclear at this stage if anybody was injured in the crash, with very few details released at the moment by emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident took place on the A1 this afternoon. | Google Maps

Police Scotland said: “The A1 is currently closed following a crash northbound between Haddington and Dunbar.This was reported to us just after 3.25pm. A diversion will be in place via the A199 at Thistly Cross.”

Traffic Scotland said: “The A1 is closed to all northbound traffic, between Dunbar & East Linton due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

Queuing traffic on the southbound carriageway of the A1 from the A199 / B6370 to the A6093 has also been reported this afternoon by AA Traffic News.