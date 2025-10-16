A new route between Edinburgh and Ljubljana, Slovenia will begin from April 2026 - the only direct link between Scotland and the city

easyJet has announced the launch of a new route from Edinburgh to Ljubljana in Slovenia, offering the only direct connection from Scotland.

Flights to Ljubljana are scheduled to take off on April 4, 2026, with the choice of flying on Wednesdays and Saturdays, ideal for a midweek escape or a short break for both leisure and business travellers.

Kevin Doyle, easyJet's UK Country Manager, said: “It's great to be able to offer our customers yet another new route from Edinburgh thanks to our new service to Ljubljana, providing Scottish travellers with a convenient, direct gateway to one of Europe’s most charming and vibrant cities.

“By growing our network in Scotland, we continue to enhance connectivity for customers who choose easyJet for our unrivalled network, fantastic service and great value fares, and we look forward to welcoming them on board.”

Ljubljana, known for its charming architecture and vibrant cultural scene, offers visitors a unique blend of history and modernity. The city’s pedestrian-friendly old town is filled with lively cafés, boutique shops, and historic landmarks such as the iconic Ljubljana Castle and the famous Triple Bridge.

Just outside the city, travellers can explore its stunning surrounding natural landscapes, including the breathtaking Lake Bled, renowned for its emerald-green waters and picturesque island church. The nearby Julian Alps also offer year-round opportunities for hiking, skiing, and outdoor adventures.

Seats are now on sale at easyJet.com and via the app. One-way tickets are priced from £37.99 per person including taxes.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive at Edinburgh Airport said: “We’re thrilled to welcome our first ever direct connection between Edinburgh and Slovenia. This exciting new route to Ljubljana brings the city's beautiful old town and scenic landscape, including Lake Bled, within easy reach from Edinburgh.

"It’s a fantastic addition to our growing destinations, and we’re confident it will prove popular with travellers."