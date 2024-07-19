Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh Airport has been hit by a mass worldwide IT outage affecting airlines, media and banks, with long delays reported this morning at security and check-in.

Scotland’s largest airport is working to resolve the issue and thanked passengers for their patience. However, many have taken to social media outraged at the problems.

Edinburgh Airport posted on X, formerly Twitter, at 8am this morning, Friday, July 19: “An IT system outage means wait times are longer than usual at the airport. This outage is affecting many other businesses, including airports.

“Work is ongoing to resolve this and our teams are on hand to assist where we can. Passengers are thanked for their patience.”

Stock photo of queues at Edinburgh Airport, which has been affected by this morning's worldwide IT outage.

Passengers are reporting long waits, with check-in and security queues not moving.

One passenger at Edinburgh Airport said: “Absolute shambles, stood in a queue over an hour before staff started doing manual bookings. Massive queue for security, no staff telling people what's happening, you should be getting better at handling this it happens so often”

Another said: “Stuck in a queue so far for an hour. Nothing moving to check-in. Security queue round the block. Nightmare. Not sure if we are going to fly today.”

While, one passenger added: “We sat for an hour and a half waiting for our flight with no information on the screens or announcements on the tannoy only to be told we had missed our flight. Now had to re-book another flight. @easyJet app still saying the flight hasn’t departed.”