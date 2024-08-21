Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A busy slip-road off and on the A720 City of Edinburgh Bypass will be closed overnight on Thursday and Friday for drainage works.

Trunk road operating company BEAR Scotland is conducting drainage improvements on the slip roads on and off the westbound carriageway of the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass at Dreghorn Junction.

To ensure the safety of the workforce and road users, the westbound off-slip at Dreghorn will be closed between 8.30pm and 6am on the night of Thursday, August 22. The westbound on-slip at Dreghorn will then be closed between 8.30pm and 6am on the night of Friday, August 23.

On Thursday night, traffic wishing to exit the A720 westbound at Dreghorn will be directed onwards to exit at Baberton Junction. On Friday night, traffic wishing to join the A720 westbound at Dreghorn will be directed to use the nearby junction at Lothianburn.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These upgrades to the surface water drainage system will improve safety for road users.

“We’ll do all we can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible and thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding.”

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times and all traffic management will be removed outwith working hours.

This work is being carried out is as part of a larger programme of drainage improvements on the westbound A720 between Lothianburn, Dreghorn and Baberton Junctions, in an investment by Transport Scotland worth £500,000.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.traffic.gov.scot or on X at @trafficscotland.