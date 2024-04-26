Edinburgh crash leads to rush hour misery for motorists heading into the city this morning
Rush hour delays at main route into Edinburgh
Traffic delays have been reported this morning at a main route into Edinburgh after an early morning crash at a busy junction.
Edinburgh Traffic News has this morning reported that a road traffic collision on Queensferry Road eastbound, at the Clermiston Road North junction, is causing delays from Burnshot.
While, AA Traffic News has said that the junction is partially blocked and has caused queuing traffic heading into the City. It estimates that the current travel time is around 14 minutes.
